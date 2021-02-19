Earnings results for Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD)

Friedman Industries Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 02/19/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.13.

Friedman Industries last released its earnings data on November 16th, 2020. The reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $24.86 million for the quarter. Friedman Industries has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Friedman Industries has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, February 19th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD)

Dividend Strength: Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD)

Friedman Industries has a dividend yield of 1.04%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Friedman Industries has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years.

Insiders buying/selling: Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD)

In the past three months, Friedman Industries insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $79,450.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 2.80% of the stock of Friedman Industries is held by insiders. Only 32.80% of the stock of Friedman Industries is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD



The P/E ratio of Friedman Industries is -10.47, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of Friedman Industries is -10.47, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Friedman Industries has a P/B Ratio of 0.79. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

