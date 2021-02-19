Earnings results for Frontline (NYSE:FRO)

Frontline Ltd. is expected* to report earnings on 02/19/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.05. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.54.

Frontline last posted its quarterly earnings data on November 24th, 2020. The shipping company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. The company earned $177.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $188.05 million. Frontline has generated $0.82 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.8. Frontline has confirmed that its next quarterly earnings report will be published on Friday, February 19th, 2021. Frontline will be holding an earnings conference call on Friday, February 19th. Interested parties can register for or listen to the call using this link.

Analyst Opinion on Frontline (NYSE:FRO)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Frontline in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $7.76, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 2.92%. The high price target for FRO is $9.93 and the low price target for FRO is $5.92. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 4 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Frontline has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 1.86, and is based on 1 buy rating, 4 hold ratings, and 2 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $7.76, Frontline has a forecasted upside of 2.9% from its current price of $7.54. Frontline has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Frontline (NYSE:FRO)

Frontline is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 21.02%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Frontline does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Frontline is 195.12%. Payout ratios above 75% are not desirable because they may not be sustainable. Based on EPS estimates, Frontline will have a dividend payout ratio of 121.21% in the coming year. This indicates that Frontline may not be able to sustain their current dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Frontline (NYSE:FRO)

In the past three months, Frontline insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 48.08% of the stock of Frontline is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 21.85% of the stock of Frontline is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Frontline (NYSE:FRO



Earnings for Frontline are expected to decrease by -37.14% in the coming year, from $2.10 to $1.32 per share. The P/E ratio of Frontline is 2.80, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.72. The P/E ratio of Frontline is 2.80, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Transportation sector average P/E ratio of about 24.56. Frontline has a P/B Ratio of 0.98. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

