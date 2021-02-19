Earnings results for Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM)

Gentherm Inc is expected* to report earnings on 02/19/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.64. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.65.

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Gentherm in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $50.70, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 27.98%. The high price target for THRM is $60.00 and the low price target for THRM is $38.00. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Gentherm has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.00, and is based on 2 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and 2 sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $50.70, Gentherm has a forecasted downside of 28.0% from its current price of $70.40. Gentherm has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Gentherm does not currently pay a dividend. Gentherm does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, Gentherm insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 1.00% of the stock of Gentherm is held by insiders. 96.78% of the stock of Gentherm is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings for Gentherm are expected to grow by 44.07% in the coming year, from $1.77 to $2.55 per share. The P/E ratio of Gentherm is 64.59, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.72. The P/E ratio of Gentherm is 64.59, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Auto/Tires/Trucks sector average P/E ratio of about 75.99. Gentherm has a P/B Ratio of 4.87. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

