Earnings results for HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY)

HMS Holdings Corp is estimated to report earnings on 02/19/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 5 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.41. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.24.

HMS last posted its earnings data on November 11th, 2020. The business services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. The company earned $165.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.79 million. Its revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. HMS has generated $1.15 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.3. HMS has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, February 19th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY)

13 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for HMS in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $34.25, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 6.83%. The high price target for HMSY is $37.00 and the low price target for HMSY is $27.00. There are currently 12 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY)

HMS does not currently pay a dividend. HMS does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY)

In the past three months, HMS insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 2.70% of the stock of HMS is held by insiders. 95.83% of the stock of HMS is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY



Earnings for HMS are expected to grow by 15.38% in the coming year, from $1.04 to $1.20 per share. The P/E ratio of HMS is 60.26, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.71. The P/E ratio of HMS is 60.26, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Medical sector average P/E ratio of about 43.75. HMS has a PEG Ratio of 3.04. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. HMS has a P/B Ratio of 3.79. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

