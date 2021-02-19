Earnings results for Houston American Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA)

Houston American Energy Corporation is estimated to report earnings on 02/19/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date.

Houston American Energy last announced its earnings data on November 13th, 2020. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.13 million for the quarter. Houston American Energy has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Houston American Energy has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, February 19th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Houston American Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA)

Dividend Strength: Houston American Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA)

Houston American Energy does not currently pay a dividend. Houston American Energy does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Houston American Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA)

In the past three months, Houston American Energy insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $43,960.00 in company stock. Only 6.80% of the stock of Houston American Energy is held by insiders. Only 10.01% of the stock of Houston American Energy is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Houston American Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:HUSA



Houston American Energy has a P/B Ratio of 2.75. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here