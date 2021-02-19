Earnings results for iFresh (NASDAQ:IFMK)

iFresh Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 02/19/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.05.

iFresh last released its quarterly earnings data on November 24th, 2020. The reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The company earned $23.94 million during the quarter. iFresh has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. iFresh has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, February 19th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on iFresh (NASDAQ:IFMK)

Dividend Strength: iFresh (NASDAQ:IFMK)

iFresh does not currently pay a dividend. iFresh does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: iFresh (NASDAQ:IFMK)

In the past three months, iFresh insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 5.71% of the stock of iFresh is held by insiders. Only 0.84% of the stock of iFresh is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of iFresh (NASDAQ:IFMK



The P/E ratio of iFresh is -11.83, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of iFresh is -11.83, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings.

More latest stories: here