Earnings results for Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX)

Inhibrx, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 02/19/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-0.5.

Inhibrx last posted its earnings results on November 13th, 2020. The reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $5.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 million. Inhibrx has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Inhibrx has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, February 19th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Inhibrx in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $34.67, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 32.27%. The high price target for INBX is $44.00 and the low price target for INBX is $30.00. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX)

Inhibrx does not currently pay a dividend. Inhibrx does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX)

In the past three months, Inhibrx insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 36.63% of the stock of Inhibrx is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Inhibrx (NASDAQ:INBX



Earnings for Inhibrx are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($2.56) to ($2.13) per share.

