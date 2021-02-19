Earnings results for ITT (NYSE:ITT)

ITT Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 02/19/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 8 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.92. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.99.

Analyst Opinion on ITT (NYSE:ITT)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for ITT in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $75.67, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 4.36%. The high price target for ITT is $100.00 and the low price target for ITT is $60.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 6 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

ITT has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.86, and is based on 6 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $75.67, ITT has a forecasted downside of 4.4% from its current price of $79.12. ITT has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: ITT (NYSE:ITT)

ITT has a dividend yield of 0.86%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. ITT does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of ITT is 17.85%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, ITT will have a dividend payout ratio of 18.99% next year. This indicates that ITT will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: ITT (NYSE:ITT)

In the past three months, ITT insiders have sold more of their company’s stock than they have bought. Specifically, they have bought $0.00 in company stock and sold $1,449,630.00 in company stock. Only 0.50% of the stock of ITT is held by insiders. 90.49% of the stock of ITT is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of ITT (NYSE:ITT



Earnings for ITT are expected to grow by 14.74% in the coming year, from $3.12 to $3.58 per share. The P/E ratio of ITT is 45.47, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.70. The P/E ratio of ITT is 45.47, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Multi-Sector Conglomerates sector average P/E ratio of about 36.45. ITT has a PEG Ratio of 2.92. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. ITT has a P/B Ratio of 3.34. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

