Earnings results for Magna International (NYSE:MGA)

Magna International, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 02/19/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $1.98. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $1.41.

Analyst Opinion on Magna International (NYSE:MGA)

15 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Magna International in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $65.17, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 16.51%. The high price target for MGA is $86.00 and the low price target for MGA is $35.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 4 hold ratings and 10 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Magna International has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.57, and is based on 9 buy ratings, 4 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $65.17, Magna International has a forecasted downside of 16.5% from its current price of $78.05. Magna International has been the subject of 5 research reports in the past 90 days, demonstrating strong analyst interest in this stock.

Dividend Strength: Magna International (NYSE:MGA)

Magna International pays a meaningful dividend of 2.04%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Magna International does not have a long track record of dividend growth. The dividend payout ratio of Magna International is 26.45%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Magna International will have a dividend payout ratio of 26.80% next year. This indicates that Magna International will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Magna International (NYSE:MGA)

In the past three months, Magna International insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 59.46% of the stock of Magna International is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Magna International (NYSE:MGA



Earnings for Magna International are expected to grow by 98.34% in the coming year, from $3.01 to $5.97 per share. The P/E ratio of Magna International is 53.10, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.70. The P/E ratio of Magna International is 53.10, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Auto/Tires/Trucks sector average P/E ratio of about 75.99. Magna International has a PEG Ratio of 2.35. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Magna International has a P/B Ratio of 2.13. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

