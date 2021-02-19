Earnings results for MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI)

Moneygram International, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 02/19/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 3 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.05. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.01.

Analyst Opinion on MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for MoneyGram International in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $5.25, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 54.07%. The high price target for MGI is $9.50 and the low price target for MGI is $1.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 2 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

MoneyGram International has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, 2 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $5.25, MoneyGram International has a forecasted downside of 54.1% from its current price of $11.43. MoneyGram International has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI)

MoneyGram International does not currently pay a dividend. MoneyGram International does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI)

In the past three months, MoneyGram International insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 3.40% of the stock of MoneyGram International is held by insiders. 36.01% of the stock of MoneyGram International is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI



Earnings for MoneyGram International are expected to grow by 107.69% in the coming year, from $0.13 to $0.27 per share. The P/E ratio of MoneyGram International is -30.08, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. The P/E ratio of MoneyGram International is -30.08, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings.

