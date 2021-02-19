Earnings results for National (NASDAQ:NHLD)

National Holdings Corporation is estimated to report earnings on 02/19/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $-0.12.

National last posted its earnings data on December 30th, 2020. The financial services provider reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. The company earned $62.43 million during the quarter. National has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. National has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, February 19th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on National (NASDAQ:NHLD)

Dividend Strength: National (NASDAQ:NHLD)

National does not currently pay a dividend. National does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: National (NASDAQ:NHLD)

In the past three months, National insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $381,428.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 9.90% of the stock of National is held by insiders. 57.54% of the stock of National is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of National (NASDAQ:NHLD



The P/E ratio of National is -7.65, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. National has a P/B Ratio of 0.96. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

