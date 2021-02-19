Earnings results for NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG)

NatWest Group plc is estimated to report earnings on 02/19/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.3.

Analyst Opinion on NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG)

12 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for NatWest Group in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $175.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 3,456.91%. The high price target for NWG is $175.00 and the low price target for NWG is $175.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 5 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

There is not enough analysis data for NatWest Group.

Dividend Strength: NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG)

NatWest Group does not currently pay a dividend. NatWest Group does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG)

In the past three months, NatWest Group insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.38% of the stock of NatWest Group is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG



Earnings for NatWest Group are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($0.11) to $0.38 per share. The P/E ratio of NatWest Group is 28.94, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.70. The P/E ratio of NatWest Group is 28.94, which means that it is trading at a more expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 23.20. NatWest Group has a P/B Ratio of 0.53. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

