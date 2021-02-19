Earnings results for Newborn Acquisition (NASDAQ:NBAC)

Newborn Acquisition Corp. is estimated to report earnings on 02/19/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date.

Newborn Acquisition last issued its earnings data on November 13th, 2020. The reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. Newborn Acquisition has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Newborn Acquisition has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, February 19th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Newborn Acquisition (NASDAQ:NBAC)

Dividend Strength: Newborn Acquisition (NASDAQ:NBAC)

Newborn Acquisition does not currently pay a dividend. Newborn Acquisition does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Newborn Acquisition (NASDAQ:NBAC)

In the past three months, Newborn Acquisition insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 48.23% of the stock of Newborn Acquisition is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Newborn Acquisition (NASDAQ:NBAC



