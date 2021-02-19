Earnings results for Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI)

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 02/19/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date.

Pioneer Power Solutions last released its earnings data on November 13th, 2020. The reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm earned $4.05 million during the quarter. Pioneer Power Solutions has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Pioneer Power Solutions has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, February 19th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Pioneer Power Solutions does not currently pay a dividend. Pioneer Power Solutions does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, Pioneer Power Solutions insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 57.40% of the stock of Pioneer Power Solutions is held by insiders. A high percentage of insider ownership can be a sign of company health. Only 9.15% of the stock of Pioneer Power Solutions is held by institutions.

Pioneer Power Solutions has a P/B Ratio of 4.64. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

