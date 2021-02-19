Earnings results for PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP)

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 02/19/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $-1.27.

PMV Pharmaceuticals last issued its earnings data on November 13th, 2020. The reported ($1.46) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $1.18. PMV Pharmaceuticals has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. PMV Pharmaceuticals has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, February 19th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for PMV Pharmaceuticals in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $38.00, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 4.65%. The high price target for PMVP is $42.00 and the low price target for PMVP is $34.00. There are currently 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

PMV Pharmaceuticals has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 2.75, and is based on 3 buy ratings, 1 hold rating, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $38.00, PMV Pharmaceuticals has a forecasted upside of 4.7% from its current price of $36.31. PMV Pharmaceuticals has received no research coverage in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP)

PMV Pharmaceuticals does not currently pay a dividend. PMV Pharmaceuticals does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP)

In the past three months, PMV Pharmaceuticals insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 69.72% of the stock of PMV Pharmaceuticals is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of PMV Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PMVP



Earnings for PMV Pharmaceuticals are expected to decrease in the coming year, from ($2.97) to ($3.36) per share.

