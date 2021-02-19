Earnings results for Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Portland General Electric Company is expected* to report earnings on 02/19/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 2 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.42. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.68.

Analyst Opinion on Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

9 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Portland General Electric in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $44.11, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 5.35%. The high price target for POR is $52.00 and the low price target for POR is $38.00. There are currently 5 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Portland General Electric has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.44, and is based on 4 buy ratings, 5 hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $44.11, Portland General Electric has a forecasted upside of 5.4% from its current price of $41.87. Portland General Electric has only been the subject of 2 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Portland General Electric pays a meaningful dividend of 3.91%, higher than the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Portland General Electric has been increasing its dividend for 14 years. The dividend payout ratio of Portland General Electric is 68.20%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on earnings estimates, Portland General Electric will have a dividend payout ratio of 61.98% next year. This indicates that Portland General Electric will be able to sustain or increase its dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

In the past three months, Portland General Electric insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.43% of the stock of Portland General Electric is held by insiders. 90.99% of the stock of Portland General Electric is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR



Earnings for Portland General Electric are expected to decrease by -1.50% in the coming year, from $2.67 to $2.63 per share. The P/E ratio of Portland General Electric is 22.88, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.72. The P/E ratio of Portland General Electric is 22.88, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Utilities sector average P/E ratio of about 35.03. Portland General Electric has a PEG Ratio of 2.91. PEG Ratios above 1 indicate that a company could be overvalued. Portland General Electric has a P/B Ratio of 1.44. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here