Earnings results for Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN)

Professional Diversity Network, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 02/19/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date.

Professional Diversity Network last released its earnings results on November 13th, 2020. The information services provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.31 million for the quarter. Professional Diversity Network has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Professional Diversity Network has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, February 19th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN)

Dividend Strength: Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN)

Professional Diversity Network does not currently pay a dividend. Professional Diversity Network does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN)

In the past three months, Professional Diversity Network insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 12.95% of the stock of Professional Diversity Network is held by insiders. Only 0.49% of the stock of Professional Diversity Network is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN



Professional Diversity Network has a P/B Ratio of 14.52. P/B Ratios above 3 indicate that a company could be overvalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

More latest stories: here