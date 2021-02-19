Earnings results for Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK)

Shattuck Labs, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 02/19/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date.

Shattuck Labs last announced its quarterly earnings results on November 13th, 2020. The reported ($1.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $1.19. The business earned $2.44 million during the quarter. Shattuck Labs has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Shattuck Labs has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, February 19th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Shattuck Labs in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $45.25, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 0.20%. The high price target for STTK is $75.00 and the low price target for STTK is $34.00. There are currently 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Shattuck Labs has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company’s average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 5 buy ratings, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $45.25, Shattuck Labs has a forecasted downside of 0.2% from its current price of $45.34. Shattuck Labs has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK)

Shattuck Labs does not currently pay a dividend. Shattuck Labs does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK)

In the past three months, Shattuck Labs insiders have not sold or bought any company stock.

Earnings and Valuation of Shattuck Labs (NASDAQ:STTK



Earnings for Shattuck Labs are expected to grow in the coming year, from ($1.82) to ($1.45) per share.

