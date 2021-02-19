Earnings results for Shineco (NASDAQ:TYHT)

Shineco, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 02/19/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.

Shineco last released its quarterly earnings data on November 16th, 2020. The reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company earned $4.14 million during the quarter. Shineco has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Shineco has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, February 19th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Dividend Strength: Shineco (NASDAQ:TYHT)

Shineco does not currently pay a dividend. Shineco does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Shineco (NASDAQ:TYHT)

In the past three months, Shineco insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 10.58% of the stock of Shineco is held by insiders. Only 4.35% of the stock of Shineco is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Shineco (NASDAQ:TYHT



Shineco has a P/B Ratio of 0.26. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

