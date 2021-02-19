Earnings results for Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC)

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. is expected* to report earnings on 02/19/2021 before market open. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 4 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.69. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.76.

Analyst Opinion on Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC)

11 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Spirit Realty Capital in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $40.20, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 2.40%. The high price target for SRC is $47.00 and the low price target for SRC is $27.00. There are currently 1 sell rating, 4 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Spirit Realty Capital has received a consensus rating of Hold. The company’s average rating score is 2.45, and is based on 6 buy ratings, 4 hold ratings, and 1 sell rating. According to analysts’ consensus price target of $40.20, Spirit Realty Capital has a forecasted downside of 2.4% from its current price of $41.19. Spirit Realty Capital has only been the subject of 3 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC)

Spirit Realty Capital is a leading dividend payer. It pays a dividend yield of 6.06%, putting its dividend yield in the top 25% of dividend-paying stocks. Spirit Realty Capital has only been increasing its dividend for 1 years. The dividend payout ratio of Spirit Realty Capital is 74.85%. This payout ratio is at a healthy, sustainable level, below 75%. Based on EPS estimates, Spirit Realty Capital will have a dividend payout ratio of 88.34% in the coming year. This indicates that Spirit Realty Capital may not be able to sustain their current dividend.

Insiders buying/selling: Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC)

In the past three months, Spirit Realty Capital insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 0.92% of the stock of Spirit Realty Capital is held by insiders. 98.65% of the stock of Spirit Realty Capital is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of Spirit Realty Capital (NYSE:SRC



Earnings for Spirit Realty Capital are expected to grow by 1.07% in the coming year, from $2.80 to $2.83 per share. The P/E ratio of Spirit Realty Capital is -514.81, which means that its earnings are negative and its P/E ratio cannot be compared to companies with positive earnings. Spirit Realty Capital has a P/B Ratio of 1.27. P/B Ratios below 3 indicates that a company is reasonably valued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

