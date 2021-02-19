Earnings results for StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS)

StealthGas, Inc. is estimated to report earnings on 02/19/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. According to Zacks Investment Research, based on 1 analysts’ forecasts, the consensus EPS forecast for the quarter is $0.09. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.04.

StealthGas last released its quarterly earnings results on November 24th, 2020. The shipping company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $33.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.21 million. StealthGas has generated $0.11 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.4. StealthGas has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, February 19th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

Analyst Opinion on StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for StealthGas in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $4.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 40.63%. The high price target for GASS is $4.50 and the low price target for GASS is $4.50. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

StealthGas has received a consensus rating of Buy. The company's average rating score is 3.00, and is based on 1 buy rating, no hold ratings, and no sell ratings. According to analysts' consensus price target of $4.50, StealthGas has a forecasted upside of 40.6% from its current price of $3.20. StealthGas has only been the subject of 1 research reports in the past 90 days.

Dividend Strength: StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS)

StealthGas does not currently pay a dividend. StealthGas does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS)

In the past three months, StealthGas insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. 58.77% of the stock of StealthGas is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

Earnings and Valuation of StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS



Earnings for StealthGas are expected to grow by 69.09% in the coming year, from $0.55 to $0.93 per share. The P/E ratio of StealthGas is 9.41, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.72. The P/E ratio of StealthGas is 9.41, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Transportation sector average P/E ratio of about 24.56. StealthGas has a P/B Ratio of 0.23. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

