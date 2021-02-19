Earnings results for The L.S. Starrett (NYSE:SCX)

L.S. Starrett Company (The) is estimated to report earnings on 02/19/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.18.

The L.S. Starrett last announced its quarterly earnings results on November 12th, 2020. The reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter. The firm earned $49.41 million during the quarter. The L.S. Starrett has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. The L.S. Starrett has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, February 19th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

The L.S. Starrett does not currently pay a dividend. The L.S. Starrett does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

In the past three months, The L.S. Starrett insiders have bought more of their company’s stock than they have sold. Specifically, they have bought $41,300.00 in company stock and sold $0.00 in company stock. Only 3.15% of the stock of The L.S. Starrett is held by insiders. 41.82% of the stock of The L.S. Starrett is held by institutions. High institutional ownership can be a signal of strong market trust in this company.

The L.S. Starrett has a P/B Ratio of 0.87. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

