Earnings results for Tremont Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:TRMT)

Tremont Mortgage Trust is expected* to report earnings on 02/19/2021 after market close. The report will be for the fiscal Quarter ending Dec 2020. The reported EPS for the same quarter last year was $0.16.

Analyst Opinion on Tremont Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:TRMT)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Tremont Mortgage Trust in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $2.75, predicting that the stock has a possible downside of 37.50%. The high price target for TRMT is $3.00 and the low price target for TRMT is $2.50. There are currently 3 hold ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Hold.”

Dividend Strength: Tremont Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:TRMT)

Tremont Mortgage Trust has a dividend yield of 0.92%, which is in the bottom 25% of all stocks that pay dividends. Tremont Mortgage Trust does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Tremont Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:TRMT)

In the past three months, Tremont Mortgage Trust insiders have not sold or bought any company stock. Only 20.50% of the stock of Tremont Mortgage Trust is held by insiders. Only 6.04% of the stock of Tremont Mortgage Trust is held by institutions.

Earnings and Valuation of Tremont Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:TRMT



The P/E ratio of Tremont Mortgage Trust is 4.54, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the market average P/E ratio of about 24.72. The P/E ratio of Tremont Mortgage Trust is 4.54, which means that it is trading at a less expensive P/E ratio than the Finance sector average P/E ratio of about 23.22. Tremont Mortgage Trust has a P/B Ratio of 0.42. P/B Ratios below 1 indicate that a company could be undervalued with respect to its assets and liabilities.

