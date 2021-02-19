Earnings results for Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA)

Vasta Platform Limited is estimated to report earnings on 02/19/2021. The upcoming earnings date is derived from an algorithm based on a company’s historical reporting dates. Our vendor, Zacks Investment Research, might revise this date in the future, once the company announces the actual earnings date.

No earning Data

Analyst Opinion on Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued ratings and price targets for Vasta Platform in the last 12 months. Their average twelve-month price target is $21.50, predicting that the stock has a possible upside of 43.33%. The high price target for VSTA is $26.00 and the low price target for VSTA is $19.00. There are currently 5 buy ratings for the stock, resulting in a consensus rating of “Buy.”

Dividend Strength: Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA)

Vasta Platform does not currently pay a dividend. Vasta Platform does not have a long track record of dividend growth.

Insiders buying/selling: Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA)

In the past three months, Vasta Platform insiders have not sold or bought any company stock.

Earnings and Valuation of Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA



Earnings for Vasta Platform are expected to grow by 79.31% in the coming year, from $0.29 to $0.52 per share. Vasta Platform has a PEG Ratio of 0.99. PEG Ratios around 1 indicate that a company is correctly valued.

