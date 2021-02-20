CEMENTOS PACASMAYO S.A.A. (NYSE:CPAC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:CPAC)

Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. last issued its quarterly earnings results on February 14th, 2021. The construction company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. has generated $0.46 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.3. Cementos Pacasmayo S.A.A. has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, May 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

NETSOL TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:NTWK) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:NTWK)

NetSol Technologies last posted its quarterly earnings results on February 16th, 2021. The software maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.11. NetSol Technologies has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.1. NetSol Technologies has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, May 12th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

SFL (NYSE:SFL) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:SFL)

SFL last released its earnings results on February 17th, 2021. The shipping company reported ($1.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $1.63. SFL has generated $1.09 earnings per share over the last year. SFL has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, May 19th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS SFL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:SFL)

5 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for SFL in the last twelve months. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” SFL stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in SFL, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

TRI POINTE HOMES (NYSE:TPH) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:TPH)

Tri Pointe Homes last posted its quarterly earnings results on February 18th, 2021. The construction company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.28. Tri Pointe Homes has generated $1.47 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.9. Tri Pointe Homes has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, April 22nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS TRI POINTE HOMES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:TPH)

9 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Tri Pointe Homes in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Tri Pointe Homes stock.

