IAA (NYSE:IAA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:IAA)

IAA last issued its quarterly earnings data on February 16th, 2021. The reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. IAA has generated $1.61 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.9. IAA has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, May 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS IAA A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:IAA)

5 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for IAA in the last twelve months. There are currently 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” IAA stock.

IAA

THE MOSAIC (NYSE:MOS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:MOS)

The Mosaic last released its quarterly earnings results on February 16th, 2021. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.37. The Mosaic has generated $0.19 earnings per share over the last year. The Mosaic has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, May 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS THE MOSAIC A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:MOS)

22 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for The Mosaic in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating, 10 hold ratings and 11 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” The Mosaic stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in MOS, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

The Mosaic

APPLIED MATERIALS (NASDAQ:AMAT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Applied Materials last posted its quarterly earnings data on February 17th, 2021. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. Applied Materials has generated $4.17 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.5. Applied Materials has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, May 13th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS APPLIED MATERIALS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:AMAT)

22 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Applied Materials in the last twelve months. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 18 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Applied Materials stock.

Applied Materials

GOLDEN OCEAN GROUP (NASDAQ:GOGL) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:GOGL)

Golden Ocean Group last announced its quarterly earnings data on February 18th, 2021. The shipping company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. Golden Ocean Group has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Golden Ocean Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, May 26th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS GOLDEN OCEAN GROUP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:GOGL)

4 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Golden Ocean Group in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Golden Ocean Group stock.

Golden Ocean Group