TRINET GROUP (NYSE:TNET) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:TNET)

TriNet Group last posted its earnings data on February 16th, 2021. The business services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.23. TriNet Group has generated $2.90 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.4. TriNet Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, April 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS TRINET GROUP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:TNET)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for TriNet Group in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” TriNet Group stock.

TriNet Group

NISOURCE (NYSE:NI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:NI)

NiSource last posted its quarterly earnings results on February 17th, 2021. The utilities provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. NiSource has generated $1.32 earnings per share over the last year. NiSource has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, May 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS NISOURCE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:NI)

9 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for NiSource in the last year. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” NiSource stock.

NiSource

COPART (NASDAQ:CPRT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CPRT)

Copart last released its earnings data on February 17th, 2021. The business services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. Copart has generated $2.57 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.1. Copart has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, May 19th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS COPART A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:CPRT)

12 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Copart in the last year. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 9 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Copart stock.

Copart

ELLINGTON FINANCIAL (NYSE:EFC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:EFC)

Ellington Financial last posted its earnings data on February 18th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.03. Ellington Financial has generated $1.82 earnings per share over the last year. Ellington Financial has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, May 6th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ELLINGTON FINANCIAL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:EFC)

8 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Ellington Financial in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 7 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Ellington Financial stock.

Ellington Financial