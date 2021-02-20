CVS HEALTH (NYSE:CVS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:CVS)

CVS Health last released its earnings data on February 15th, 2021. The pharmacy operator reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.06. CVS Health has generated $7.08 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.6. CVS Health has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, May 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CVS HEALTH A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:CVS)

15 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for CVS Health in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 12 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” CVS Health stock.

EURODRY (NASDAQ:EDRY) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:EDRY)

EuroDry last posted its quarterly earnings results on February 15th, 2021. The reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by $0.32. EuroDry has generated ($0.69) earnings per share over the last year. EuroDry has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, May 17th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS EURODRY A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:EDRY)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for EuroDry in the last year. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” EuroDry stock.

SP PLUS (NASDAQ:SP) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:SP)

SP Plus last posted its earnings results on February 16th, 2021. The business services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.14. SP Plus has generated $2.73 earnings per share over the last year. SP Plus has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, May 6th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS SP PLUS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:SP)

2 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for SP Plus in the last year. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” SP Plus stock.

BLOOMIN’ BRANDS (NASDAQ:BLMN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:BLMN)

Bloomin’ Brands last announced its quarterly earnings data on February 17th, 2021. The restaurant operator reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. Bloomin’ Brands has generated $1.54 earnings per share over the last year. Bloomin’ Brands has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, May 14th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS BLOOMIN’ BRANDS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:BLMN)

15 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Bloomin’ Brands in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating, 5 hold ratings, 8 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Bloomin’ Brands stock.

