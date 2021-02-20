QTS REALTY TRUST (NYSE:QTS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:QTS)

QTS Realty Trust last announced its earnings data on February 16th, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.88. QTS Realty Trust has generated $2.63 earnings per share over the last year. QTS Realty Trust has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, April 26th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS QTS REALTY TRUST A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:QTS)

15 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for QTS Realty Trust in the last year. There are currently 3 hold ratings, 11 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” QTS Realty Trust stock.

HERBALIFE NUTRITION (NYSE:HLF) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:HLF)

Herbalife Nutrition last posted its earnings data on February 16th, 2021. The reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.13. Herbalife Nutrition has generated $2.82 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.7. Herbalife Nutrition has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, May 6th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS HERBALIFE NUTRITION A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:HLF)

5 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Herbalife Nutrition in the last twelve months. There are currently 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Herbalife Nutrition stock.

WEST PHARMACEUTICAL SERVICES (NYSE:WST) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:WST)

West Pharmaceutical Services last released its quarterly earnings data on February 18th, 2021. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.21. West Pharmaceutical Services has generated $3.24 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.3. West Pharmaceutical Services has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, April 22nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS WEST PHARMACEUTICAL SERVICES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:WST)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” West Pharmaceutical Services stock.

CODIAK BIOSCIENCES (NASDAQ:CDAK) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CDAK)

Codiak BioSciences last issued its earnings results on November 19th, 2020. The reported ($12.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.94) by $8.89. The firm had revenue of $0.95 million for the quarter. Codiak BioSciences has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year.

IS CODIAK BIOSCIENCES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:CDAK)

3 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Codiak BioSciences in the last year. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Codiak BioSciences stock.

