ECOLAB (NYSE:ECL) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:ECL)

Ecolab last posted its earnings data on February 16th, 2021. The basic materials company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.02. Ecolab has generated $5.82 earnings per share over the last year. Ecolab has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, April 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

17 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Ecolab in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating, 10 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Ecolab stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in ECL, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

HANCOCK JAFFE LABORATORIES (NASDAQ:HJLI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:HJLI)

Hancock Jaffe Laboratories last announced its earnings results on November 16th, 2020. The reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). Hancock Jaffe Laboratories has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Hancock Jaffe Laboratories has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, February 23rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

1 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Hancock Jaffe Laboratories in the last year. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Hancock Jaffe Laboratories stock.

CARRIAGE SERVICES (NYSE:CSV) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:CSV)

Carriage Services last released its quarterly earnings data on February 18th, 2021. The reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. The firm earned $90.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.75 million. Carriage Services has generated $1.20 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.4. Carriage Services has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, May 18th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

2 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Carriage Services in the last year. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Carriage Services stock.

HUDBAY MINERALS (NYSE:HBM) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:HBM)

Hudbay Minerals last posted its earnings results on February 18th, 2021. The mining company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. Hudbay Minerals has generated ($0.19) earnings per share over the last year. Hudbay Minerals has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, May 13th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

10 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Hudbay Minerals in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating, 3 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Hudbay Minerals stock.

