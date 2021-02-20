HAWAIIAN ELECTRIC INDUSTRIES (NYSE:HE) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:HE)

Hawaiian Electric Industries last issued its earnings results on February 15th, 2021. The utilities provider reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.12. Hawaiian Electric Industries has generated $1.99 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.9. Hawaiian Electric Industries has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, May 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS HAWAIIAN ELECTRIC INDUSTRIES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:HE)

5 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries in the last year. There are currently 3 sell ratings and 2 hold ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “sell” Hawaiian Electric Industries stock.

Hawaiian Electric Industries

GLOBUS MEDICAL (NYSE:GMED) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:GMED)

Globus Medical last issued its earnings results on February 16th, 2021. The medical device company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.07. Globus Medical has generated $1.68 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.3. Globus Medical has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, May 6th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS GLOBUS MEDICAL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:GMED)

14 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Globus Medical in the last year. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 10 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Globus Medical stock.

Globus Medical

EPAM SYSTEMS (NYSE:EPAM) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:EPAM)

EPAM Systems last posted its earnings data on February 17th, 2021. The information technology services provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.37. EPAM Systems has generated $4.91 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.2. EPAM Systems has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, May 6th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS EPAM SYSTEMS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:EPAM)

14 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for EPAM Systems in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 12 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” EPAM Systems stock.

EPAM Systems

IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:IBEX)

IBEX last issued its quarterly earnings results on February 18th, 2021. The reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. IBEX has generated $0.84 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.0.

IS IBEX A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:IBEX)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for IBEX in the last twelve months. There are currently 6 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” IBEX stock.

IBEX