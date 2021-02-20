EVERSOURCE ENERGY (NYSE:ES) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:ES)

Eversource Energy last released its earnings results on February 16th, 2021. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.85. Eversource Energy has generated $3.45 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.1. Eversource Energy has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, May 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

13 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Eversource Energy in the last year. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 6 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Eversource Energy stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in ES, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

SYNOPSYS (NASDAQ:SNPS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Synopsys last posted its earnings data on February 17th, 2021. The semiconductor company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.45. Synopsys has generated $4.27 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.9. Synopsys has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, May 19th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

13 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Synopsys in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 11 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Synopsys stock.

BONANZA CREEK ENERGY (NYSE:BCEI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:BCEI)

Bonanza Creek Energy last released its earnings results on February 18th, 2021. The oil and gas producer reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $3.02. Bonanza Creek Energy has generated $3.24 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.9. Bonanza Creek Energy has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, May 6th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

6 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Bonanza Creek Energy in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Bonanza Creek Energy stock.

COLUMBIA PROPERTY TRUST (NYSE:CXP) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:CXP)

Columbia Property Trust last posted its earnings results on February 18th, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.54. Columbia Property Trust has generated $1.50 earnings per share over the last year. Columbia Property Trust has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, April 29th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

4 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Columbia Property Trust in the last year. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Columbia Property Trust stock.

