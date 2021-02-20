JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:JELD)

JELD-WEN last released its quarterly earnings results on February 16th, 2021. The reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.08. JELD-WEN has generated $1.20 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.7. JELD-WEN has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, May 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS JELD-WEN A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:JELD)

12 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for JELD-WEN in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating, 7 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” JELD-WEN stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in JELD, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:EQT)

EQT last released its quarterly earnings data on February 16th, 2021. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.18. EQT has generated $0.83 earnings per share over the last year. EQT has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, May 6th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS EQT A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:EQT)

17 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for EQT in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating, 4 hold ratings and 12 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” EQT stock.

APPIAN (NASDAQ:APPN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:APPN)

Appian last announced its earnings results on February 17th, 2021. The reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.14. Appian has generated ($0.77) earnings per share over the last year. Appian has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, May 6th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS APPIAN A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:APPN)

10 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Appian in the last year. There are currently 3 sell ratings, 5 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Appian stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in APPN, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

AIRGAIN (NASDAQ:AIRG) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:AIRG)

Airgain last released its quarterly earnings results on February 17th, 2021. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.01. Airgain has generated $0.09 earnings per share over the last year. Airgain has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, May 6th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS AIRGAIN A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:AIRG)

4 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Airgain in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Airgain stock.

