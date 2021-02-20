ENLINK MIDSTREAM (NYSE:ENLC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:ENLC)

EnLink Midstream last released its earnings results on February 15th, 2021. The pipeline company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.33. EnLink Midstream has generated $0.14 earnings per share over the last year. EnLink Midstream has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, May 6th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ENLINK MIDSTREAM A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:ENLC)

10 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for EnLink Midstream in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 sell ratings, 6 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” EnLink Midstream stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in ENLC, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

STAMPS.COM (NASDAQ:STMP) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:STMP)

Stamps.com last released its quarterly earnings results on February 17th, 2021. The software maker reported $4.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $1.51. Stamps.com has generated $3.33 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.4. Stamps.com has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, May 6th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS STAMPS.COM A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:STMP)

4 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Stamps.com in the last year. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Stamps.com stock.

ALLIANT ENERGY (NASDAQ:LNT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:LNT)

Alliant Energy last posted its quarterly earnings results on February 17th, 2021. The reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Alliant Energy has generated $2.31 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.8. Alliant Energy has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, May 6th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ALLIANT ENERGY A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:LNT)

7 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Alliant Energy in the last twelve months. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Alliant Energy stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in LNT, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

BEL FUSE (NASDAQ:BELFA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:BELFA)

Bel Fuse last announced its earnings data on February 17th, 2021. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. Bel Fuse has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.3. Bel Fuse has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, May 7th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS BEL FUSE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:BELFA)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Bel Fuse in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Bel Fuse stock.

