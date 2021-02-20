INVITATION HOMES (NYSE:INVH) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:INVH)

Invitation Homes last issued its quarterly earnings results on February 16th, 2021. The reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.06. Invitation Homes has generated $1.25 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 90.8. Invitation Homes has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, May 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS INVITATION HOMES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:INVH)

14 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Invitation Homes in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating, 12 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Invitation Homes stock.

Invitation Homes

WASTE CONNECTIONS (NYSE:WCN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:WCN)

Waste Connections last announced its earnings data on February 16th, 2021. The business services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.05. Waste Connections has generated $2.72 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.9. Waste Connections has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, May 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS WASTE CONNECTIONS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:WCN)

13 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Waste Connections in the last year. There are currently 2 hold ratings, 10 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Waste Connections stock.

Waste Connections

OIL STATES INTERNATIONAL (NYSE:OIS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:OIS)

Oil States International last issued its quarterly earnings data on February 17th, 2021. The oil and gas company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.06. Oil States International has generated ($0.62) earnings per share over the last year. Oil States International has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, May 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS OIL STATES INTERNATIONAL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:OIS)

6 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Oil States International in the last twelve months. There are currently 6 hold ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Oil States International stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in OIS, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Oil States International

EHEALTH (NASDAQ:EHTH) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:EHTH)

eHealth last issued its quarterly earnings data on February 17th, 2021. The financial services provider reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.26. eHealth has generated $3.50 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.0. eHealth has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, April 22nd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS EHEALTH A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:EHTH)

12 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for eHealth in the last year. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 9 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” eHealth stock.

eHealth