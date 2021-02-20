ACACIA COMMUNICATIONS (NASDAQ:ACIA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ACIA)

Acacia Communications last released its quarterly earnings results on November 14th, 2020. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $158.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.28 million. Acacia Communications has generated $1.18 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.3. Acacia Communications has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, February 23rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ACACIA COMMUNICATIONS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:ACIA)

5 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Acacia Communications in the last year. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Acacia Communications stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in ACIA, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

CYRUSONE (NASDAQ:CONE) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CONE)

CyrusOne last announced its quarterly earnings results on February 16th, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.16. CyrusOne has generated $3.63 earnings per share over the last year. CyrusOne has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, May 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CYRUSONE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:CONE)

16 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for CyrusOne in the last year. There are currently 5 hold ratings and 11 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” CyrusOne stock.

HORMEL FOODS (NYSE:HRL) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:HRL)

Hormel Foods last released its earnings results on February 17th, 2021. The reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. Hormel Foods has generated $1.66 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.2. Hormel Foods has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, May 20th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS HORMEL FOODS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:HRL)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Hormel Foods in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating and 7 hold ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Hormel Foods stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in HRL, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

ASPEN AEROGELS (NYSE:ASPN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:ASPN)

Aspen Aerogels last released its earnings data on February 17th, 2021. The construction company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.08. Aspen Aerogels has generated ($0.60) earnings per share over the last year. Aspen Aerogels has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, April 29th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ASPEN AEROGELS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:ASPN)

6 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Aspen Aerogels in the last year. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Aspen Aerogels stock.

