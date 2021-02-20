JUST ENERGY GROUP (NYSE:JE) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:JE)

Just Energy Group last announced its earnings data on November 16th, 2020. The utilities provider reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $1.19. The firm earned $487.56 million during the quarter. Just Energy Group has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year.

IS JUST ENERGY GROUP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:JE)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Just Energy Group in the last twelve months. There are currently 4 hold ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Just Energy Group stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in JE, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

LIVE VENTURES (NASDAQ:LIVE) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:LIVE)

Live Ventures last posted its earnings data on January 13th, 2021. The information services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm earned $60.82 million during the quarter. Live Ventures has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Live Ventures has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, May 21st, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

BRIGHTCOVE (NASDAQ:BCOV) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:BCOV)

Brightcove last issued its quarterly earnings results on February 16th, 2021. The software maker reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. Brightcove has generated ($0.17) earnings per share over the last year. Brightcove has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, May 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS BRIGHTCOVE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:BCOV)

5 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Brightcove in the last year. There are currently 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Brightcove stock.

TELEPHONE AND DATA SYSTEMS (NYSE:TDS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:TDS)

Telephone and Data Systems last issued its quarterly earnings results on February 18th, 2021. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.08. Telephone and Data Systems has generated $1.03 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.2. Telephone and Data Systems has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, April 29th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS TELEPHONE AND DATA SYSTEMS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:TDS)

5 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Telephone and Data Systems in the last twelve months. There are currently 4 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Telephone and Data Systems stock.

