CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CEVA)

CEVA last issued its earnings data on February 15th, 2021. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. CEVA has generated $0.14 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 7,026.0. CEVA has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, May 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CEVA A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:CEVA)

5 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for CEVA in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” CEVA stock.

AEROJET ROCKETDYNE (NYSE:AJRD) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:AJRD)

Aerojet Rocketdyne last posted its quarterly earnings results on February 17th, 2021. The aerospace company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.03. Aerojet Rocketdyne has generated $1.56 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.5. Aerojet Rocketdyne has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, April 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS AEROJET ROCKETDYNE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:AJRD)

6 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Aerojet Rocketdyne in the last year. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Aerojet Rocketdyne stock.

APTARGROUP (NYSE:ATR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:ATR)

AptarGroup last posted its earnings results on February 17th, 2021. The industrial products company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.02. AptarGroup has generated $3.95 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.0. AptarGroup has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, April 29th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS APTARGROUP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:ATR)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for AptarGroup in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” AptarGroup stock.

DEERE & COMPANY (NYSE:DE) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:DE)

Deere & Company last issued its quarterly earnings data on February 19th, 2021. The industrial products company reported $3.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $1.70. The firm earned $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. Its revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Deere & Company has generated $8.69 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.9.

IS DEERE & COMPANY A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:DE)

21 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Deere & Company in the last year. There are currently 5 hold ratings and 16 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Deere & Company stock.

