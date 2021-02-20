ADVANCE AUTO PARTS (NYSE:AAP) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:AAP)

Advance Auto Parts last released its earnings data on February 15th, 2021. The reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.10. Advance Auto Parts has generated $8.19 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.1. Advance Auto Parts has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, May 18th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ADVANCE AUTO PARTS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:AAP)

23 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Advance Auto Parts in the last year. There are currently 4 sell ratings, 7 hold ratings and 12 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Advance Auto Parts stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in AAP, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Advance Auto Parts

WIX.COM (NASDAQ:WIX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:WIX)

Wix.com last posted its quarterly earnings data on February 17th, 2021. The information services provider reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.77. Wix.com has generated ($0.99) earnings per share over the last year. Wix.com has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, May 13th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS WIX.COM A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:WIX)

16 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Wix.com in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 15 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Wix.com stock.

Wix.com

NAVIOS MARITIME (NYSE:NM) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:NM)

Navios Maritime last posted its earnings data on November 23rd, 2020. The shipping company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $126.16 million for the quarter. Navios Maritime has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year.

WHAT STOCKS DOES MARKETBEAT LIKE BETTER THAN NAVIOS MARITIME? (NYSE:NM)

Wall Street analysts have given Navios Maritime a “N/A” rating, but there may be better short-term opportunities in the market. Some of MarketBeat’s past winning trading ideas have resulted in 5-15% weekly gains. MarketBeat just released five new trading ideas, but Navios Maritime wasn’t one of them. MarketBeat thinks these five stocks may be even better buys.

CAMBIUM NETWORKS (NASDAQ:CMBM) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CMBM)

Cambium Networks last released its quarterly earnings results on February 17th, 2021. The reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.11. Cambium Networks has generated ($0.31) earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 159.4. Cambium Networks has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, May 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CAMBIUM NETWORKS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:CMBM)

8 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Cambium Networks in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 7 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Cambium Networks stock.

Cambium Networks