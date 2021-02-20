MEDPACE (NASDAQ:MEDP) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Medpace last posted its quarterly earnings data on February 14th, 2021. The reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.11. Medpace has generated $3.02 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.7. Medpace has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, April 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS MEDPACE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:MEDP)

6 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Medpace in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Medpace stock.

Medpace

GREAT ELM GROUP (NASDAQ:GEG) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:GEG)

Great Elm Group last posted its earnings data on November 16th, 2020. The reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. The company earned $16.66 million during the quarter. Great Elm Group has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Great Elm Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, May 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

BANCO MACRO (NYSE:BMA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:BMA)

Banco Macro last released its quarterly earnings results on December 1st, 2020. The bank reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.23. The business earned $361.32 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.35 million. Banco Macro has generated $10.87 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.9.

IS BANCO MACRO A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:BMA)

2 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Banco Macro in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Banco Macro stock.

Banco Macro

INTEGER (NYSE:ITGR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:ITGR)

Integer last released its quarterly earnings data on February 17th, 2021. The medical equipment provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.10. Integer has generated $4.68 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.3. Integer has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, May 6th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS INTEGER A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:ITGR)

4 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Integer in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Integer stock.

Integer