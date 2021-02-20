BOYD GAMING (NYSE:BYD) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:BYD)

Boyd Gaming last issued its earnings results on February 15th, 2021. The reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.07. Boyd Gaming has generated $1.79 earnings per share over the last year. Boyd Gaming has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, April 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS BOYD GAMING A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:BYD)

16 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Boyd Gaming in the last year. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 14 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Boyd Gaming stock.

CF INDUSTRIES (NYSE:CF) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:CF)

CF Industries last announced its quarterly earnings data on February 16th, 2021. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.29. CF Industries has generated $1.93 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.7. CF Industries has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, May 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CF INDUSTRIES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:CF)

17 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for CF Industries in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating, 8 hold ratings and 8 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” CF Industries stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in CF, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL (NASDAQ:MAR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:MAR)

Marriott International last released its quarterly earnings data on February 18th, 2021. The reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.02. Marriott International has generated $6.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 257.1. Marriott International has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, May 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS MARRIOTT INTERNATIONAL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:MAR)

23 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Marriott International in the last year. There are currently 14 hold ratings and 9 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Marriott International stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in MAR, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

CINCINNATI BELL (NYSE:CBB) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:CBB)

Cincinnati Bell last released its earnings results on February 17th, 2021. The utilities provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.04. Cincinnati Bell has generated ($1.13) earnings per share over the last year. Cincinnati Bell has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, May 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CINCINNATI BELL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:CBB)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Cincinnati Bell in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 hold ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Cincinnati Bell stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in CBB, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

