ARCUTIS BIOTHERAPEUTICS (NASDAQ:ARQT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:ARQT)

Arcutis Biotherapeutics last posted its earnings data on February 15th, 2021. The reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $0.09. Arcutis Biotherapeutics has generated ($22.78) earnings per share over the last year. Arcutis Biotherapeutics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, May 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ARCUTIS BIOTHERAPEUTICS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:ARQT)

6 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Arcutis Biotherapeutics in the last twelve months. There are currently 6 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Arcutis Biotherapeutics stock.

Arcutis Biotherapeutics

ANTERO MIDSTREAM (NYSE:AM) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:AM)

Antero Midstream last issued its earnings results on February 16th, 2021. The pipeline company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.05. Antero Midstream has generated $1.25 earnings per share over the last year. Antero Midstream has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, May 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ANTERO MIDSTREAM A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:AM)

9 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Antero Midstream in the last year. There are currently 2 sell ratings and 7 hold ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Antero Midstream stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in AM, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Antero Midstream

DROPBOX (NASDAQ:DBX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:DBX)

Dropbox last announced its quarterly earnings results on February 17th, 2021. The reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.04. Dropbox has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.4. Dropbox has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, May 6th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS DROPBOX A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:DBX)

11 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Dropbox in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating, 2 hold ratings and 8 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Dropbox stock.

Dropbox

REWALK ROBOTICS (NASDAQ:RWLK) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:RWLK)

ReWalk Robotics last released its quarterly earnings data on February 18th, 2021. The medical device company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14). ReWalk Robotics has generated ($2.70) earnings per share over the last year. ReWalk Robotics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, May 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS REWALK ROBOTICS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:RWLK)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for ReWalk Robotics in the last year. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” ReWalk Robotics stock.

ReWalk Robotics