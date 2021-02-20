EXACT SCIENCES (NASDAQ:EXAS) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Exact Sciences last announced its quarterly earnings data on February 15th, 2021. The medical research company reported ($2.79) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $2.60. Exact Sciences has generated ($1.49) earnings per share over the last year. Exact Sciences has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, May 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS EXACT SCIENCES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:EXAS)

15 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Exact Sciences in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 12 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Exact Sciences stock.

NUTRIEN (NYSE:NTR) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:NTR)

Nutrien last released its quarterly earnings data on February 17th, 2021. The reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.09. Nutrien has generated $2.17 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 332.4. Nutrien has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, May 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS NUTRIEN A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:NTR)

17 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Nutrien in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating, 4 hold ratings, 11 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Nutrien stock.

FLEX LNG (NYSE:FLNG) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:FLNG)

Flex LNG last announced its quarterly earnings data on February 17th, 2021. The reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. Flex LNG has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.7. Flex LNG has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, May 27th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS FLEX LNG A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:FLNG)

3 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Flex LNG in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Flex LNG stock.

LTC PROPERTIES (NYSE:LTC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:LTC)

LTC Properties last released its quarterly earnings results on February 18th, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. LTC Properties has generated $3.08 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.9. LTC Properties has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, May 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS LTC PROPERTIES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:LTC)

8 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for LTC Properties in the last year. There are currently 3 sell ratings, 4 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” LTC Properties stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in LTC, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

