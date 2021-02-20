INNOSPEC (NASDAQ:IOSP) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:IOSP)

Innospec last posted its quarterly earnings data on February 16th, 2021. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.49. Innospec has generated $5.22 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.0. Innospec has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, May 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS INNOSPEC A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:IOSP)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Innospec in the last year. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Innospec stock.

WORKIVA (NYSE:WK) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:WK)

Workiva last announced its quarterly earnings results on February 17th, 2021. The software maker reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.30. Workiva has generated ($0.97) earnings per share over the last year. Workiva has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, April 29th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS WORKIVA A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:WK)

7 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Workiva in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Workiva stock.

VICI PROPERTIES (NYSE:VICI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:VICI)

VICI Properties last released its quarterly earnings data on February 18th, 2021. The reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.05. VICI Properties has generated $1.48 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.4. VICI Properties has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, April 29th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS VICI PROPERTIES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:VICI)

18 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for VICI Properties in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating, 16 buy ratings and 1 strong buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” VICI Properties stock.

VOLITIONRX (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX)

VolitionRx last issued its quarterly earnings results on November 12th, 2020. The medical research company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. VolitionRx has generated ($0.41) earnings per share over the last year. VolitionRx has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, May 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS VOLITIONRX A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSEAMERICAN:VNRX)

3 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for VolitionRx in the last twelve months. There are currently 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” VolitionRx stock.

