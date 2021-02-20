BLACK KNIGHT (NYSE:BKI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:BKI)

Black Knight last announced its quarterly earnings results on February 15th, 2021. The reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.04. Black Knight has generated $1.72 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.1. Black Knight has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, May 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS BLACK KNIGHT A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:BKI)

14 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Black Knight in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 12 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Black Knight stock.

Black Knight

ALBEMARLE (NYSE:ALB) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:ALB)

Albemarle last issued its earnings results on February 16th, 2021. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. Albemarle has generated $6.04 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.6. Albemarle has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, May 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ALBEMARLE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:ALB)

22 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Albemarle in the last twelve months. There are currently 6 sell ratings, 8 hold ratings and 8 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Albemarle stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in ALB, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Albemarle

RADCOM (NASDAQ:RDCM) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:RDCM)

RADCOM last released its quarterly earnings results on February 17th, 2021. The technology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.09. RADCOM has generated ($0.50) earnings per share over the last year. RADCOM has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, May 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS RADCOM A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:RDCM)

1 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for RADCOM in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” RADCOM stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in RDCM, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

RADCOM

OFFICE PROPERTIES INCOME TRUST (NASDAQ:OPI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:OPI)

Office Properties Income Trust last issued its earnings data on February 18th, 2021. The reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $1.28. Office Properties Income Trust has generated $6.01 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.2. Office Properties Income Trust has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, May 7th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS OFFICE PROPERTIES INCOME TRUST A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:OPI)

5 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Office Properties Income Trust in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating, 3 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Office Properties Income Trust stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in OPI, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Office Properties Income Trust