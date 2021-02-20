CEREVEL THERAPEUTICS (NASDAQ:CERE) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CERE)

Cerevel Therapeutics last issued its earnings data on November 16th, 2020. The biotechnology company reported ($4.83) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Cerevel Therapeutics has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year.

IS CEREVEL THERAPEUTICS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:CERE)

4 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Cerevel Therapeutics in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 3 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Cerevel Therapeutics stock.

Cerevel Therapeutics

EDESA BIOTECH (NASDAQ:EDSA) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:EDSA)

Edesa Biotech last issued its earnings data on February 15th, 2021. The reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.07. Edesa Biotech has generated ($0.74) earnings per share over the last year. Edesa Biotech has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, May 21st, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS EDESA BIOTECH A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:EDSA)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Edesa Biotech in the last year. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Edesa Biotech stock.

Edesa Biotech

GREAT LAKES DREDGE & DOCK (NASDAQ:GLDD) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:GLDD)

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock last released its earnings results on February 16th, 2021. The construction company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.04. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock has generated $0.86 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.4. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, May 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS GREAT LAKES DREDGE & DOCK A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:GLDD)

1 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the last year. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Great Lakes Dredge & Dock stock.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock

STEPAN (NYSE:SCL) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:SCL)

Stepan last released its earnings results on February 17th, 2021. The basic materials company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.34. Stepan has generated $5.12 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.5. Stepan has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, April 20th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS STEPAN A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:SCL)

3 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Stepan in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Stepan stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in SCL, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Stepan