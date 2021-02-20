SOLAREDGE TECHNOLOGIES (NASDAQ:SEDG) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:SEDG)

SolarEdge Technologies last released its quarterly earnings results on February 16th, 2021. The semiconductor company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.23. SolarEdge Technologies has generated $2.90 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.1. SolarEdge Technologies has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, May 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS SOLAREDGE TECHNOLOGIES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:SEDG)

18 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for SolarEdge Technologies in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 sell ratings, 9 hold ratings and 7 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” SolarEdge Technologies stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in SEDG, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

ROYALTY PHARMA (NASDAQ:RPRX) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:RPRX)

Royalty Pharma last issued its quarterly earnings results on February 17th, 2021. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.42. Royalty Pharma has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year. Royalty Pharma has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, May 19th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS ROYALTY PHARMA A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:RPRX)

9 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Royalty Pharma in the last year. There are currently 5 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Royalty Pharma stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in RPRX, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

VISHAY PRECISION GROUP (NYSE:VPG) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:VPG)

Vishay Precision Group last posted its earnings results on February 16th, 2021. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43. Vishay Precision Group has generated $1.69 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.2. Vishay Precision Group has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, May 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS VISHAY PRECISION GROUP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:VPG)

2 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Vishay Precision Group in the last year. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Vishay Precision Group stock.

MARCUS & MILLICHAP (NYSE:MMI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:MMI)

Marcus & Millichap last issued its quarterly earnings data on February 18th, 2021. The real estate investment trust reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.45. Marcus & Millichap has generated $1.95 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.7. Marcus & Millichap has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, May 6th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS MARCUS & MILLICHAP A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:MMI)

2 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Marcus & Millichap in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating and 1 hold rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “hold” Marcus & Millichap stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in MMI, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

