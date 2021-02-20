COMPASS MINERALS INTERNATIONAL (NYSE:CMP) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:CMP)

Compass Minerals International last issued its quarterly earnings results on February 15th, 2021. The basic materials company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.76. Compass Minerals International has generated $1.92 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.4. Compass Minerals International has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, May 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS COMPASS MINERALS INTERNATIONAL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:CMP)

7 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Compass Minerals International in the last year. There are currently 1 sell rating, 4 hold ratings and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Compass Minerals International stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in CMP, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

VALMONT INDUSTRIES (NYSE:VMI) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:VMI)

Valmont Industries last issued its quarterly earnings data on February 17th, 2021. The industrial products company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.40. Valmont Industries has generated $7.06 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.3. Valmont Industries has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, April 28th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS VALMONT INDUSTRIES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:VMI)

3 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Valmont Industries in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 hold rating and 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Valmont Industries stock.

WESTINGHOUSE AIR BRAKE TECHNOLOGIES (NYSE:WAB) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:WAB)

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies last released its quarterly earnings results on February 17th, 2021. The transportation company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has generated $4.17 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.2. Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, May 3rd, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS WESTINGHOUSE AIR BRAKE TECHNOLOGIES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:WAB)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies in the last year. There are currently 2 hold ratings and 6 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies stock.

BEL FUSE (NASDAQ:BELFB) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:BELFB)

Bel Fuse last issued its earnings data on February 17th, 2021. The electronics maker reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.06. Bel Fuse has generated $0.00 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.0. Bel Fuse has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, May 7th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS BEL FUSE A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:BELFB)

2 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Bel Fuse in the last year. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Bel Fuse stock.

