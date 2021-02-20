REXNORD (NYSE:RXN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:RXN)

Rexnord last announced its earnings results on February 15th, 2021. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Rexnord has generated $2.01 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.2. Rexnord has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, May 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS REXNORD A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:RXN)

7 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Rexnord in the last year. There are currently 3 hold ratings and 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Rexnord stock.

HENRY SCHEIN (NASDAQ:HSIC) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:HSIC)

Henry Schein last announced its earnings data on February 16th, 2021. The reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.01. Henry Schein has generated $3.51 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.7. Henry Schein has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, May 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS HENRY SCHEIN A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:HSIC)

10 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Henry Schein in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 sell rating, 4 hold ratings and 5 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “hold” Henry Schein stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in HSIC, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

TC ENERGY (NYSE:TRP) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:TRP)

TC Energy last posted its earnings results on February 17th, 2021. The pipeline company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.37. TC Energy has generated $3.12 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.7. TC Energy has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Friday, May 7th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS TC ENERGY A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:TRP)

23 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for TC Energy in the last year. There are currently 4 hold ratings and 19 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” TC Energy stock.

CALLIDITAS THERAPEUTICS AB (PUBL) (NASDAQ:CALT) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:CALT)

Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) last released its quarterly earnings data on February 17th, 2021. The reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.34. Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) has generated ($0.19) earnings per share over the last year. Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Thursday, May 13th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS CALLIDITAS THERAPEUTICS AB (PUBL) A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:CALT)

4 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) in the last twelve months. There are currently 4 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Calliditas Therapeutics AB (publ) stock.

