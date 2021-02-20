EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON (NASDAQ:EXPD) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Expeditors International of Washington last announced its quarterly earnings data on February 15th, 2021. The transportation company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.08. Expeditors International of Washington has generated $3.45 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.1. Expeditors International of Washington has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, May 4th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS EXPEDITORS INTERNATIONAL OF WASHINGTON A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:EXPD)

8 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Expeditors International of Washington in the last year. There are currently 4 sell ratings and 4 hold ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “hold” Expeditors International of Washington stock. A hold rating indicates that analysts believe investors should maintain any existing positions they have in EXPD, but not buy additional shares or sell existing shares.

Expeditors International of Washington

10X GENOMICS (NASDAQ:TXG) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NASDAQ:TXG)

10x Genomics last issued its quarterly earnings data on February 16th, 2021. The reported ($3.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $3.59. 10x Genomics has generated ($0.80) earnings per share over the last year. 10x Genomics has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Monday, May 10th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS 10X GENOMICS A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NASDAQ:TXG)

8 Wall Street analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for 10x Genomics in the last year. There are currently 1 hold rating and 7 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street analysts is that investors should “buy” 10x Genomics stock.

10x Genomics

PALATIN TECHNOLOGIES (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN)

Palatin Technologies last announced its quarterly earnings data on February 17th, 2021. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.02. Palatin Technologies has generated ($0.10) earnings per share over the last year. Palatin Technologies has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Tuesday, May 11th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS PALATIN TECHNOLOGIES A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN)

2 Wall Street research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Palatin Technologies in the last twelve months. There are currently 2 buy ratings for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street research analysts is that investors should “buy” Palatin Technologies stock.

Palatin Technologies

SCHWEITZER-MAUDUIT INTERNATIONAL (NYSE:SWM) EARNINGS INFORMATION (NYSE:SWM)

Schweitzer-Mauduit International last announced its earnings data on February 18th, 2021. The reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.16. Schweitzer-Mauduit International has generated $3.55 earnings per share over the last year and currently has a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.2. Schweitzer-Mauduit International has not formally confirmed its next earnings publication date, but the company’s estimated earnings date is Wednesday, May 5th, 2021 based off prior year’s report dates.

IS SCHWEITZER-MAUDUIT INTERNATIONAL A BUY RIGHT NOW? (NYSE:SWM)

1 Wall Street equities research analysts have issued “buy,” “hold,” and “sell” ratings for Schweitzer-Mauduit International in the last twelve months. There are currently 1 buy rating for the stock. The consensus among Wall Street equities research analysts is that investors should “buy” Schweitzer-Mauduit International stock.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International